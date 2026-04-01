Iran rejects ‘American dream’ of US seizing oil fields in 48 hours

Responding to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on X, Qalibaf wrote that without spending on weapons, the US “could’ve gone in, seized all their oil fields in 48 hours… armed the Israelis with the best weapons, and created many, many new Gazas,” dismissing Rubio’s suggestion that Iran should prioritise domestic spending over defence, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Imagine if instead of spending billions on weapons, Iran spent that money on its people. They’d have a much different country,” Rubio wrote.

Qalibaf dismissed the scenario as an “American dream” that would never be realised.

“It would’ve been so beautiful... Then we could’ve gone in, seized all their oil fields in 48 hours – 48 hours, believe me – armed the Israelis with the best weapons, and created many, many new Gazas. The real ‘American dream,’ folks,” he said. “Never,” he wrote in all caps.

Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington could see the “finish line” in the Iran war, which is now in its fifth week, and that the US will have to re-examine ties with NATO after its "unprovoked war," Press TV said.

“We can see the finish line. It’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, but it is coming,” Rubio told Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” show.

Rubio said “that there’s nothing any government is doing, or any country in the world is doing now to help Iran that is in any way impeding our mission.”