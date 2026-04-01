5-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Japan

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's eastern Ibaraki prefecture Wednesday, with tremors felt in central Tokyo.

No tsunami warning has been issued, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles), said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No casualties or significant property damage have been reported so far, while the Tokai No. 2 Nuclear Power Station in Ibaraki prefecture has confirmed no abnormalities.

The Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan was suspended in the wake of the tremor, but operations resumed 10 minutes later as no abnormalities were found.