Former Datang executive sentenced to death with reprieve

Kou Wei, who previously served as general manager and deputy Communist Party chief at the firm, was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power, Chinese authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A local court determined that the scale of the illicit gains was “especially large”.

In China, a suspended death sentence typically means the penalty is delayed for two years and is often commuted to life imprisonment if the individual commits no further offences during that period.

The ruling is part of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting senior figures in state-owned enterprises and government-linked institutions.