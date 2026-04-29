King Charles urges US to help defend Ukraine – VIDEO

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King Charles III made an explicit call for the U.S. to help fund defense for Ukraine, comparing the situation to NATO’s support of the U.S. following 9/11.

“Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people. It is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” Charles said in his speech to both chambers of US Congress, News.Az reports, citing NBC.

“From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States armed forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other’s defense, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries," he added.

His call was met by some applause in the chamber, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who turned back to grin at an applauding Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Leading U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have criticized U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

News.Az