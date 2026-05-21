UK relaxes Russian oil sanctions amid soaring fuel prices

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The United Kingdom has eased sanctions on imports of Russian jet fuel and diesel refined in third countries as rising fuel prices and disruptions linked to the Iran conflict put pressure on global energy markets.

The UK government announced that a new trade licence, which came into effect on Wednesday and is of indefinite duration, will allow imports of Russian crude oil refined in countries such as India and Turkey. Officials said the measure would be reviewed periodically, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

London also introduced a temporary licence easing restrictions on liquefied natural gas originating from certain Russian plants. The decision comes as global oil supplies remain strained due to the war involving Iran and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The move follows a similar sanctions waiver by the United States covering Russian oil cargoes already at sea. The extension of that waiver drew criticism from the European Union, with EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis warning that it was not the time to reduce pressure on Russia.

UK Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson described the changes as temporary and limited to a specific issue, while opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the decision, accusing the Labour government of quietly softening its stance on Russian oil imports.

Despite the adjustment, British officials insist the country’s sanctions against Russia remain among the toughest imposed since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.

News.Az