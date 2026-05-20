Germany to deploy Patriot air defence system to southeastern Türkiye for six months

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Germany will deploy a Patriot air defence system to southeastern Türkiye for six months starting in June, replacing one of the systems already stationed in the region under NATO arrangements.

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence, the German system will join an existing Spanish Patriot battery currently deployed in the country. It will replace one of the two additional NATO-deployed systems positioned in the region amid heightened tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, News.Az reports, citing ArmenPress.

The ministry said the deployment is intended to strengthen Türkiye’s air defence capabilities. The move comes as regional security concerns continue to grow amid ongoing military tensions in the broader Middle East.

News.Az