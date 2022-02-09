King of Spain, Queen of Denmark test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Felipe VI of Spain has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal court said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The monarch will now self-isolate for seven days. According to the statement, the 54-year-old king is overall in good health and will continue to work from his residence.

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has also tested positive for the coronavirus. The Danish court said in a statement that the queen had developed only mild symptoms.

All coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Denmark on February 1 and the virus is no longer viewed as a socially dangerous illness.

News.Az