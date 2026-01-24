KLM suspends Middle East flights amid rising tensions

In a statement on January 24, KLM said it would no longer operate through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, and would also avoid flying over several Gulf countries as a precautionary measure. As a result, flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv have been suspended until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The airline did not specify the exact trigger for the decision, but the move comes amid growing fears of a potential conflict between the United States and Iran. Tensions have intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and additional military assets to the region.

Adding to concerns, a senior Iranian official warned on Friday that any attack on Iran would be treated as an “all-out war,” raising alarm across international aviation and security sectors.

KLM said the decision was made purely as a safety precaution in light of the current geopolitical climate. The airline has not yet provided a timeline for when flights may resume, stating that operations will remain suspended until conditions are deemed safe.

The move follows a broader trend among international airlines reassessing flight paths and regional operations as instability in the Middle East increases, with passenger safety and aircraft security remaining the top priority.