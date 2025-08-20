Kneecap rapper appears in London court on terror charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the rap group Kneecap, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah—an organization banned in the UK—during a London performance last year.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was surrounded by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, denies the charge and claims the case is "political" and intended to silence Kneecap.

It was brought after the Metropolitan Police studied video footage.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh has been on unconditional bail since his first court appearance in June.

A large crowd has gathered outside court, with supporters holding signs which read "Free Mo Chara" while others waved Palestine and Irish flags before the rapper's arrival. His bandmates and manager also accompanied him.

On Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police said they "imposed Public Order Act conditions to prevent serious disruption being caused by a protest" outside the court.

Any protest in support of Mr Ó hAnnaidh and "aligned causes must remain in the red area. Any stage must be erected in the green area" they said in a post on social media.

Kneecap are an Irish-speaking rap trio who have courted controversy with their provocative lyrics and merchandise.

The group was formed in 2017 by three musicians who go by the stage names of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

Their rise to fame inspired a semi-fictionalised film starring Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender.

The film won a British Academy of Film Award (Bafta) in February 2025.

In April, the group faced criticism after displaying messages about the war in Gaza during their set at US music festival Coachella.

In November 2024, the group won its case against the UK government over a decision Kemi Badenoch took when she was a minister to withdraw an arts grant.

News.Az