Kneecap rapper released on bail after terror charge hearing in London

A rapper with Irish language hip-hop group Kneecap has been released on unconditional bail after appearing in a London court on a terror charge.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, charged under the name Liam O'Hanna, is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a London gig.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the name Mo Chara, arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court accompanied by band members Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh).

Supporters of the group offered a round of applause outside a court in London on Wednesday, after the appearance.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh will appear at court for the next hearing on 20 August.

The chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told him he must attend court on that day.

He asked whether or not Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh needed an Irish interpreter to be present in court.

The chief magistrate said: "We were going to have one today, but I will be blunt. We couldn't find one."

In court, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said: "This case is not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh, support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel."

He told the court Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh is "well within his rights" to express his support and solidarity for Palestinians.

"The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying 'up Hamas, up Hezbollah'.

"Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

"So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation."

The court room was full and court staff had to bring in more seats for journalists.

Inside the court were representatives of the Irish language lobby and Sinn Féin MPs John Finucane and Paul Maskey.

In a statement, posted on social media in May, Kneecap said: "We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves."

The band arrived at court on Wednesday wearing "Free Mo Chara" T-shirts.

Musicians, supporters, and activists crowded outside court.

Large green flags saying "Free Speech, Free Palestine" are also on display.

A mixture of Palestinian and Kneecap flags were being held by some of the crowd, and cheers were heard after a van drove past displaying the slogan "More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara".

The slogan is a spin on a well-known discriminatory phrase found outside some UK boarding houses from the 1950s.

Kneecap said it had "plastered" London with messages of support for its band member.

