Knesset greenlights declaration to impose Israeli sovereignty on the West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Knesset on Wednesday voted by a wide margin in favor of a non-binding declaration urging the government to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley — the territories that make up the West Bank.

The vote followed a special debate added to the agenda under the title: "Applying Israeli Sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A total of 71 lawmakers supported the declaration, including members of all coalition parties, as well as representatives from United Torah Judaism, Noam, Yisrael Beiteinu, and Knesset lawmaker Idan Roll. The National Unity party and Yesh Atid boycotted the vote, while 13 Knesset lawmakers from the Democratic Front, Ra’am, and Hadash-Ta’al voted against.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana hailed the vote as a “historic declaration,” saying: “The Knesset has spoken with a clear voice in support of applying Israeli sovereignty over the historic heartland of Judea and Samaria. This is our land and our home. The land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. The so-called occupation didn’t begin in 1967—it ended. This is historical truth and the only path to real peace through strength. We are here to stay.” According to the text of the resolution, submitted by members of Likud, Shas, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beiteinu, the National Right, Noam, and Roll: "Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are inseparable parts of the Land of Israel—the historic, cultural and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people. Long before the modern state’s establishment, the forefathers and prophets of Israel lived and acted in these regions, where the foundations of Jewish culture and faith were laid.” The statement continues: “Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is an inseparable part of realizing Zionism and the national vision of the Jewish people’s return to its homeland. The October 7 Simchat Torah massacre proved that the establishment of a Palestinian state poses an existential threat to Israel and its citizens.” The text concludes by calling on “our friends around the world to stand with Zion’s return and the vision of the prophets, and to support the State of Israel’s natural, historical and legal right to the Land of Israel and to the application of sovereignty.” While the declaration carries no legal or legislative weight, it represents a political signal amid ongoing domestic and international debates over the future of the territories.

News.Az