Knife attack at school in France injures two

A teacher and a student were injured in a knife attack Wednesday afternoon at a horticultural high school in Antibes, southeastern France, News.az reports citing CNN.

The first victim, a 52-year-old teacher, sustained serious injuries but is not in critical condition, while the second, a 16-year-old student, was slightly injured at the school in the Alpes-Maritimes department, local police was quoted as saying.

They also confirmed that the suspect was arrested.

