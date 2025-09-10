Knife attack at school in France injures two
Source: CNN
A teacher and a student were injured in a knife attack Wednesday afternoon at a horticultural high school in Antibes, southeastern France, News.az reports citing CNN.
The first victim, a 52-year-old teacher, sustained serious injuries but is not in critical condition, while the second, a 16-year-old student, was slightly injured at the school in the Alpes-Maritimes department, local police was quoted as saying.
They also confirmed that the suspect was arrested.