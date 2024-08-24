Knife attack leaves three dead at festival in western Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and four others seriously injured in a knife attack on Friday evening in the western German city of Solingen, according to police.

The attack happened during a festival in the city centre on Friday evening. The attacker is reported to be still at large, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Bild website says a man randomly stabbed passers-by. A huge manhunt is now under way, with police helicopters seen hovering above the city.The industrial city was celebrating 650 years since it was founded.The city authorities asked people to leave the Fronhof market area, as police set up security cordons, following the attack at about 22:00 local time.Emergency crews at the scene were seen treating the injured, media reports said.Police later deployed 40 tactical vehicles in the hunt for the stabbing suspect, according to Bild.The vehicles are being commanded by SEK (Special Task Force) officers.Roads have been blocked, and residents asked to stay indoors as officers carry out their search.

