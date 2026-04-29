Baku and Pakistan unite to transform stock market infrastructure

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The Baku Stock Exchange and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the exchange said.

The document was signed by BSE Chairman Ruslan Khalilov and NCCPL Chief Executive Officer Naveed Qazi, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The memorandum aims to expand cooperation in central counterparty (CCP) operations and related market infrastructure, promote the mutual exchange of knowledge and experience, and strengthen technical capacity.

As part of the cooperation, the sides will also consider opportunities to implement joint initiatives to develop capital market infrastructure.

News.Az