Knife-wielding attacker in Mannheim shot by German police - VIDEO

A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim on Friday has been shot by police, News.Az reports citing DPA.

The suspect was injured, according to a police statement.One of the people injured in the knife attack was a police officer, but authorities did not immediately provide additional information about how many others were injured or the severity of their injuries.A police spokeswoman said early on Friday afternoon that there was no longer a danger to the public.Police in Mannheim swarmed the square in the city centre on Friday in response to what was initially described as a major incident. A helicopter was also deployed.

