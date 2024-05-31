Yandex metrika counter

Knife-wielding attacker in Mannheim shot by German police - VIDEO

A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim on Friday has been shot by police, News.Az reports citing DPA.

The suspect was injured, according to a police statement.

One of the people injured in the knife attack was a police officer, but authorities did not immediately provide additional information about how many others were injured or the severity of their injuries.

A police spokeswoman said early on Friday afternoon that there was no longer a danger to the public.

Police in Mannheim swarmed the square in the city centre on Friday in response to what was initially described as a major incident. A helicopter was also deployed.


