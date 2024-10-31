Kong-rey approaches: Taiwan braces for strongest typhoon in 30 years PHOTO/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoons are nothing new for Taiwan, but Typhoon Kong-rey is raising serious concerns. According to the latest reports from Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA), this storm could be the most powerful to hit the island in the last three decades. With a radius already reaching 320 km, it’s moving northwest at 14 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kph and gusts over 234 kph. The last storm of similar strength to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Herb in 1996, News.Az reports.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: Schools and government offices across #Taiwan are CLOSED on Thursday, October 31, as Super #TyphoonKongRey approaches with terrifying force!



Currently, Kong-rey is about 410 km southeast of Eluanbi and continues its approach. In response, the CWA has issued sea and land warnings, urging residents to prepare for severe weather conditions. Meteorologist Chang Chun-yao noted that such powerful typhoons are rare. For instance, Typhoon Doksuri in July 2023 had a comparable radius, but it bypassed Taiwan. In October 2007, Typhoon Krosa weakened before striking the island’s northern coast, yet its size signaled significant risks.The approach of Kong-rey raises concerns about heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding. Authorities are preparing emergency measures to ensure public safety and minimize damage, with the CWA expected to issue updates as Kong-rey draws nearer.Residents are strongly advised to follow official announcements and heed all warnings and advisories. Given the storm’s unpredictable trajectory, the coming days will be critical in determining its impact on Taiwan.Past events remind the island of the destructive force of such storms, so the public is bracing for the worst while hoping Kong-rey’s path might change.

