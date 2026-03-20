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Korean auto parts factory fire injures 50 - VIDEO

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Korean auto parts factory fire injures 50 - VIDEO
Source: Xinhua

At least 50 people were injured, 35 of them seriously, as a fire broke out in South Korea's automotive parts manufacturing factory on Friday.

The fire started at about 1:17 p.m. at the factory in Daejeon, some 140 km southeast of the capital Seoul, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The National Fire Agency issued a national fire mobilization order to deploy firefighting resources, such as personnel, fire trucks and specialized equipment, from other regions to the affected area.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok instructed the relevant authorities to mobilize all available equipment and personnel to rescue lives and extinguish the fire.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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