Korotchenko: Pashinyan is clinging to power, realizing that in case of resignation he will go to jail

+ ↺ − 16 px

What is happening in Armenia is not a political struggle. It is a struggle against the opposition in the most open and obvious form.

The due statement came from Russian political scientist, editor-in-chief of "National Defense" magazine Igor Korotchenko while commenting to News.az on the political persecution of opposition members in Armenia, in particular, the arrest of former "Tsarukyan" faction MP Vanik Asatryan.

He recalled that when Nikol Pashinyan came to power, he proclaimed the need to take into account the opinion of the minority, the opposition and respect for opposition rights.

"But after he became Prime Minister, we see a systematic attack on the fundamental democratic rights and freedoms of Armenian citizens. In fact, there is a usurpation of power and its retention, cleansing of the political field. The deputies from Gagik Tsarukyan's party are also under this attack. All accusations against him are farfetched and aimed at taking away his business and distributing it among Armenian oligarchic groups loyal to Pashinyan," Korotchenko said.

The expert is sure that Pashinyan is acting under the logic of the previous Armenian authorities: "What he accused them of, he is doing today himself. In fact, Pashinyan is a typical usurper of power and it has already become obvious for the Armenian society. That's why there is a consolidation of opposition forces, parties, obviously, some temporary and wide anti-Pashinyan alliance of the opposition will be formed, the purpose of which will be to remove him from power. Pashinyan may resort to a rigid form of suppression of the opposition, which includes the introduction of a state of emergency and the use of army units. In fact, he is clinging to power, realizing that in case of his resignation, he will go to jail, where his political opponents are today.

The expert also stressed that Tsarukyan's guilt is that he defied Pashinyan by calling things happening in Armenia they way he seeing and that he is not some marginal political figure, but a politician with his party and finances. Therefore, the charges against him are absolutely politicized accusations in the spirit of 1937, the well-known events that took place in Moscow.

Speaking about how the "allied" state in Moscow reacts to these violations, the expert noted that Russia does not interfere in Armenia's internal affairs, but Pashinyan and his government cause "the Kremlin's strongest irritation".

"He is just not an ally to us, but a person connected with the Americans and playing his own political game. Pashinyan has allowed a number of anti-Russian actions. This is the arrest of Robert Kocharian, despite the clearly expressed position of Vladimir Putin not to do this, this is the arrest of the former CSTO Secretary-General, what Pashinyan hit the organization’s reputation with, this is the persecution of Russian business in Armenia, it’s also an attempt to impose unfavorable conditions to Russian companies for gas supplies to Armenia. In a word, Pashinyan is very irritating in Russia, but we do not interfere in Armenia's internal affairs. And the fate of Pashinyan and his ruling group will be decided by the Armenian people,” summed up the Russian political scientist.

News.Az