Kremlin aide says NATO and the West helped Ukraine attack Russia

An influential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West and the U.S.-led NATO alliance had been directly involved in planning Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region, News.az reports citing Reuters .

The lightning incursion into Russia unfurled on Aug. 6 when thousands of Ukrainian troops crossed Russia's western border in a major embarrassment for Putin's military.The United States and Western powers, eager to avoid direct confrontation with Russia, said Ukraine had not given advance notice and that Washington was not involved, though weaponry provided by Britain and the U.S. was reported to have been used on Russian soil.Hawkish Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev dismissed the Western assertions in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper."The operation in the Kursk region was also planned with the participation of NATO and Western special services," he was quoted as saying, without offering evidence."Without their participation and direct support, Kyiv would not have ventured into Russian territory."The remarks by one of the Kremlin's influential "Cold War warriors" implied that Ukraine's first acknowledged incursion into sovereign Russian territory since Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine in 2022 carried a high risk of escalation."Washington's efforts have created all the prerequisites for Ukraine to lose its sovereignty and lose part of its territories," Patrushev said.Ukraine's top commander said on Thursday that Kyiv had set up a military commandant's office in the part of Russia's Kursk region where he said his forces were still advancing, even as Moscow's troops stepped up its offensives in Ukraine's east.

