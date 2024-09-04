Kremlin: Russia backs Malaysia's interest in joining BRICS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has affirmed Russia’s support for Malaysia’s interest in joining the BRICS group.

"We are aware of our Malaysian friends' interest, and like many other countries, we support it. We will discuss this matter with our BRICS partners," Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports.He also mentioned that a major summit is planned for the end of October in Kazan, where representatives from all BRICS countries will gather to discuss expanding the group as a key priority.

News.Az