Kuwait ex-defense minister sent to court over secret funds
The Kuwait Permanent Investigation Committee for the Trial of Ministers has referred former Minister of Defence Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad to the Ministerial Court on charges of misusing public funds.
According to Arabic daily Al Qabas, Sheikh Ahmad is accused of misappropriating KD 400,000 to purchase luxury watches and vehicles for personal use—actions that amount to squandering public funds, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
The complaint was filed by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Meanwhile, the committee has dismissed a separate complaint filed by the Financial Investigations Unit, which had alleged Sheikh Ahmad’s involvement in election interference through the disbursement of funds. After review, the committee found no evidence to support the claim and ruled to close the case.
The committee was established by the Council of Ministers in 2019 to investigate allegations of corruption involving current and former ministers.