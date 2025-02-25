Kuwait experiences coldest day in 60 years amid Siberian cold wave
Kuwait is experiencing its coldest day in six decades as an intense Siberian cold wave grips the country, causing temperatures to drop to record lows.
Meteorologist Issa Ramadan confirmed that the extreme cold front has shattered long-standing temperature records for this time of year, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
In Mutriba and Salmi, temperatures dropped to -1°C, while wind chills made it feel even colder — -8°C in Mutriba and -6°C in Salmi.
"This is the coldest day in Kuwait’s desert regions in 60 years, according to meteorological data," Ramadan wrote on the social media platform X.
The effects of the polar high-pressure system extended beyond Kuwait, with neighboring Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia also experiencing subzero temperatures. Several weather stations across the region reported below-freezing conditions as early as 6am.