Kuwait military intercepts missile and drone strikes

Kuwait's Armed Forces announced they are responding to a series of missiles and drones detected in the country's airspace and are actively conducting operations to intercept them.

In a statement posted on the X platform, the Kuwaiti General Staff said the armed forces are currently dealing with a wave of missiles and drones that were detected in the airspace of the State of Kuwait, and are taking the necessary measures to confront and intercept the threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The General Staff affirmed its complete readiness to address ant threat in order to safeguard the country's territory and airspace and ensure the safety of Kuwaiti citizens and residents.

