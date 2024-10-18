Kyiv hosts conference on European integration of Ukraine in healthcare

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 16, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Union co-hosted a conference in Kyiv titled "European Integration of Ukraine: Healthcare," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The event brought together Ukrainian political leaders, international experts, and key EU representatives, including European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides. In her online address, she highlighted the EU’s dedication to providing assistance to Ukraine in the implementation of healthcare reforms.Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, participated in panel discussions on emergency preparedness, the implementation of European public health standards, and the transformation of Ukraine’s pharmaceutical sector. European funding and investment opportunities were also highlighted as key drivers for future progress.“From public health legislation and tobacco control to the modernisation of medical services, Ukraine has demonstrated its willingness to build a resilient and robust healthcare system,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a Facebook post. “The EU will continue to support Ukraine in ensuring that its citizens have access to quality healthcare that meets the highest European standards.”

