Kyiv says Russia has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine

Russia has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine since Dec. 30, in strikes that have largely appeared inaccurate and killed at least 14 civilians, Ukraine said on Friday in a preliminary assessment, News.az reports.

Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said Kyiv had preliminarily identified the ballistic missile as the North Korean KN-23/24, adding that of the 24 missiles fired only two of them had been "relatively" accurate.

"The accuracy of the missiles is questionable," he said.





