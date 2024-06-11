Kyrgyzstan, IFC agree to implement two solar power plant projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economy and Commerce signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on the implementation of two solar power plant projects in the country’s Batken and Talas regions, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the agreement is a continuation of cooperation between the Kyrgyz government and IFC on the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of up to 500 MW in Kyrgyzstan.In the first phase of this collaboration, IFC helped the Kyrgyz Republic conduct a comprehensive analysis for a pilot project for a 100-150 MW solar power plant planned in the Kochkor district of Naryn region, and is currently helping to attract private investors in its implementation.The second stage will include two solar plants, each with a capacity of 100-150 MW, in the Batken and Talas regions.

News.Az