Kyrgyzstan begins border fencing with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan has started constructing a fence along its 970-kilometer border with Tajikistan, following a bilateral agreement on border demarcation reached in March.

The work began on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, at the junction of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the first stage, 420 kilometers of fence will be installed. 3D mesh and barbed wire will be installed at various sections of the border, providing a multi-level security system. Anti-tank ditches will be dug in some areas along the borderline.

"Today we are witnessing a significant event of great importance for the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ... Our goal is to create a zone of security and tranquility on the common border," said Abdikarim Alimbaev, director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed an agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Bishkek on March 13.

On March 31 in the Tajik city of Khujand, the leaders of both countries legally enshrined the agreement on the state border.

Border delimitation talks began in 2002, and the two countries finalized the border's delineation in December 2024.

News.Az