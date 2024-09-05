Kyrgyzstan warns nationals against travel to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia without solid grounds.

Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy in Moscow recommends that Kyrgyz citizens who do not have solid grounds to enter Russia temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory until the enhanced security measures are lifted, News.Az reports.The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry stated that additional security measures and enhanced control over the passage of foreign citizens across the state border continue to be in effect on the territory of Russia.

