Landslide in Baku, one trapped under unleashed mud

A landslide occurred in the territory of Surakhani district of Baku, APA reports quoting the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident took place on the Zikh highway.



As a result of a landslide that occurred during the construction activity, worker Bagirzade Amirahmed, 22 was covered by unleashed earth.



The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been involved in the scene.



Rescue operation continue. More information will be given later.

