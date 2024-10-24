Laos affirms readiness to become full BRICS member

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Thursday affirmed his country’s desire and readiness to become a full-fledged member of BRICS.

"In light of the significant achievements of BRICS and the growing importance of the association on the world stage, the Lao People's Democratic Republic wishes to formally declare its interest in becoming a member of BRICS," Sisoulith said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "We are ready to raise the level of our interaction with BRICS on a wide range of issues. We hope for your support and acceptance of Laos as a future member of the BRICS group ," the Lao leader said.The 16th BRICS summit , which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the development of the association, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.

News.Az