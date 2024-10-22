+ ↺ − 16 px

From October 22 to 24, Kazan will host the BRICS Summit, bringing together the world's leading emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This summit promises to be a significant event not only for its member states but also for countries seeking closer ties with BRICS. Among them is Azerbaijan, which aims to contribute to the development of a multipolar world and enhance global governance.Ahead of the summit, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department , stated that Azerbaijan can bring new dynamics to BRICS. In an interview with Xinhua, he emphasized that participating in BRICS aligns with Azerbaijan's active and independent foreign policy, aimed at strengthening the international order and promoting the principles of international law.According to him, BRICS nations advocate for pluralism and the democratization of international relations, which is crucial in the current global geopolitical context. They uphold principles such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs, paving the way for a fairer and more balanced world order. Azerbaijan, for its part, supports these values and sees cooperation with BRICS as an opportunity to further promote them.Azerbaijan's interest in BRICS is not new. Previously, Armenian media, citing Greek sources, reported that Azerbaijan received an invitation to the BRICS Summit in 2022, but India's opposition blocked its participation. That summit, chaired by China, was held via videoconference, and the topic was never officially discussed in Azerbaijan.However, Baku continued to build its ties with the alliance. Azerbaijan officially announced its intention to join BRICS during the last SCO summit in Astana, a move backed by China and Russia. On August 20, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hajizadeh confirmed that the country had formally applied for BRICS membership. Notably, this statement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Baku, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. This situation highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to a multilateral approach in its foreign policy initiatives.Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan's desire to join BRICS is a logical extension of its foreign policy, which emphasizes active cooperation with key global players and strengthening regional stability. With its strategic location, economic potential, and commitment to international law, Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to developing a multipolar world in close cooperation with like-minded nations.Azerbaijan actively fosters bilateral relations with leading countries worldwide, employing a strategic foreign policy based on the principles of sovereignty and non-interference. Joining BRICS would continue this course, enabling the country to expand political and economic cooperation with major global actors. Baku's aspiration to join BRICS is no surprise . BRICS includes Azerbaijan's key trading partners and major investors. Specifically, China and India remain the country's largest economic partners, driving significant trade volumes and investments in strategic sectors. By joining BRICS, Azerbaijan hopes to strengthen these ties and establish cooperation with India, which previously blocked its participation in the summit.As a leading energy supplier, Azerbaijan is an attractive partner for BRICS nations seeking stable and reliable energy resources. Moreover, the country is actively developing its transport infrastructure, including projects connecting East and West, which could serve as an additional incentive to expand ties with BRICS. This opens new opportunities for BRICS countries in logistics and trade, with Azerbaijan acting as a vital bridge between Eurasia and the Middle East, fostering a more interconnected and multipolar world.For BRICS countries, cooperation with Azerbaijan could unlock new opportunities in energy, transportation, agriculture, and infrastructure. Azerbaijan has already established itself as a key player in the energy market, and its participation could ensure sustainable energy cooperation among BRICS countries. Azerbaijan's oil and gas projects play a crucial role in maintaining the energy balance across Eurasia, while recent projects within the Southern Gas Corridor continue to bolster the nation's reputation as a reliable energy partner.Beyond energy, Azerbaijan is also investing in the agricultural sector, creating new avenues for exporting products to BRICS nations and attracting investments and new technologies. Hajiyev emphasized that each BRICS member has unique strengths that can benefit all, and Azerbaijan views its participation as an opportunity to develop mutually beneficial ties that promote not only economic growth but also stronger political and cultural connections between countries.Hajiyev stated that the world would be a better place if all nations respected the UN Charter. This underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening international law and preventing violations of sovereignty. In an increasingly complex and fragmented global political landscape, countries like Azerbaijan play a vital role in maintaining stability and order. This approach to international relations can serve as a foundation for long-term and fruitful cooperation with BRICS.Azerbaijan's adherence to the principles of non-interference and respect for territorial integrity makes it a natural partner for BRICS countries, which also support a multipolar world order based on equality and respect for the sovereignty of all states. The BRICS Summit in Kazan will likely be a landmark event that opens new opportunities for expanding the alliance's influence and attracting new partners. For Azerbaijan, joining BRICS is not just a chance to strengthen its position on the international stage but also an opportunity to contribute to a fairer and more stable world order. As Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized, Azerbaijan is ready to bring new dynamics to BRICS and work closely with other countries to create a more multipolar and resilient world.Support from countries like China and Russia r eflects the trust in Azerbaijan as a reliable partner who shares the values and goals of BRICS. Successful participation in BRICS would mark a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan's foreign policy and a significant contribution to advancing international cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

News.Az