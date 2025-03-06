Large plumes of smoke reported at Taiwan’s Maanshan nuclear plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Hengchun, Pingtung County, was reported to be releasing large plumes of thick black smoke around 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The local fire department immediately dispatched numerous units to the site in response to the alarming situation, News.Az reports, citing Dimsun Daily.

As of now, the cause of the smoke remains unclear, and Taiwan Power Company has not yet provided any official commentary on the incident.

Witnesses in the vicinity reported seeing significant smoke emanating from the plant, which has raised concerns among local residents. One observer, situated about one kilometer away, described the scene as troubling and confirmed that the source of the fire was indeed within the nuclear facility.

Currently, information regarding any casualties or the specific cause of the fire is still being investigated. Emergency services are actively working to assess the situation and ensure safety at the plant.

