Latin regional bloc condemns U.S. sanctions against Cuban officials

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) on Saturday strongly condemned the U.S. sanctions on senior Cuban officials, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the bloc called the sanctions imposed by the U.S. State Department on Friday "infamous," denouncing measures against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Armed Forces Minister General Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

"The sanctions reflect the deep fear of imperialism in the face of the living example of resistance, dignity and sovereignty embodied by the Cuban Revolution," the statement said, reiterating the bloc's solidarity with the Cuban people, government and leadership.

"Cuba is not alone. The peoples of Our America stand with it," the statement added.

Washington announced the sanctions on Friday, citing what it called the administration's "brutality against the people" during anti-government protests that took place four years ago.

News.Az