Latvia prolongs closure of airspace over Russia, Belarus borders

Latvia has prolonged the closure of its airspace along the borders with Russia and Belarus at altitudes of up to 6 kilometers, keeping the restriction in place until Friday morning, according to a source from the air traffic control service, News.Az reports, citingTASS.

"Initially, the air over the border with Russia and Belarus was closed until Thursday evening, September 18, but now the restriction has been extended until 07:00 a. m. Moscow time on Friday, September 19," the source said.

Earlier Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that the government will close the airspace to an altitude of 6 km in a 50-kilometer zone from the eastern border of the country from September 11 for a week on the recommendation from the army after a risk assessment. As Spruds pointed out, although there is currently no direct threat to the Baltic republic, preventive measures are necessary.

The air traffic control service source said the closure of airspace for flights at altitudes up to 6 km on the borders with Lithuania and Estonia was also extended until the morning of September 19.

