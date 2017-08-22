Latvian Cabinet backs bill banning face veils in public places

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported a draft law introducing limits on wearing garments that cover the face in public places to "ensure social cohesion,"

The document, drafted by the Justice Ministry, the restrictions do not include wearing motorcycle helmets, or headdresses needed for certain jobs, sports and other events as well as those which people wear due to particular weather conditions or health problems.

"The goal of the law is to ensure the existence of a cohesive and harmonious society, open communication among the members of the society," the government representative said.

The bill does not ban women from wearing face-covering clothes in churches and other places of worship.



The draft law has yet to be considered by the Saeima, Latvia's parliament.



Many countries around the globe have already introduced bans on garments that cover the face and body, including the burqa, niqab and hijab, as part of counterterrorism measures. Bans on face veils have been adopted in France, Belgium and the Netherlands among other states.

