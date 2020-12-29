Latvian gov't plans holiday curfew, national emergency extension

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Latvian government on Tuesday agreed in principle to impose an overnight curfew on New Year's Eve and Orthodox Christmas, as well as to extend the national emergency that has been declared to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to the press after a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that the "holiday curfew" is being planned from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4 and then from Jan. 8 to 10.

Under the curfew regulation, people will not be allowed to leave their homes from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The prime minister said that the measure is being taken because everything possible must be done to reduce face-to-face contact among people in order to keep the "dangerous, tricky and potentially lethal" virus from spreading.

The government also decided to extend the state of emergency, which is scheduled to end on Jan. 11, until Feb. 7.

(c) Xinhua

