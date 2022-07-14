Yandex metrika counter

Latvian parliament ratifies protocols on Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO

The Latvian parliament has ratified the protocols on Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevičs wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The Parliament of Latvia has just unanimously ratified the Accession Protocols of Findland and Sweden to NATO. Congratulations, friends, and allies


