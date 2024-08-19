Lavrov: Armenian leadership sabotages peace agreement with Azerbaijan
Armenia's leadership is intentionally delaying the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media."We support the swift conclusion of a peace treaty and the communication opening," he said.
The foreign minister made it clear that when it comes to communications through Armenia, it's the Armenian leadership that is throwing a wrench in the works, putting a spanner in the agreement that bears Prime Minister Pashinyan's signature.
"Justifications for such a position are puzzling," Lavrov added.