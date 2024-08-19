Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov: Armenian leadership sabotages peace agreement with Azerbaijan

  • World
  • Share
Lavrov: Armenian leadership sabotages peace agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenia's leadership is intentionally delaying the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.

"We support the swift conclusion of a peace treaty and the communication opening," he said.

The foreign minister made it clear that when it comes to communications through Armenia, it's the Armenian leadership that is throwing a wrench in the works, putting a spanner in the agreement that bears Prime Minister Pashinyan's signature.

"Justifications for such a position are puzzling," Lavrov added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      