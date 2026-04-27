'Salmokji' surpasses 2 million viewers, setting new post-pandemic record for horror films

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The film 'Salmokji' (director Lee Sang Min) has surpassed 2 million viewers.According to the Korean Film Council's integrated movie ticket system, 'Salmokji' exceeded 2,001,790 cumulative viewers as of 1 p.m. on the 27th. This is just 20 days after its release.

It has recorded the highest box office score among horror films since the COVID-19 pandemic. Following 'The Man Who Lives with the King,' it stands as this year's first film to reach 2 million viewings, News.Az reports, citing DIPE.

It is also the only horror film to surpass 2 million viewers in eight years since 'Gonjiam' (2018). It is captivating audiences as a 'experiential horror film.'

'Salmokji' is a work set against a reservoir in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province. It is a story that unfolds as a road view filming crew encounters something in dark, deep water.

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of PD Han Su In, who experiences an unknown incident. Lee Jong Won plays Ki Tae, Han Su In's ex-lover. Kim Jun Han and Kim Young Sung also appear in the film.

News.Az