Lavrov arrives in UAE to take part in Sir Bani Yas Forum
© Evgeny Biyatov/POOL/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Abu Dhabi to take part in the Sir Bani Yas international forum on peace and security, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The forum kicks off on November 15. It is expected to take place behind closed doors.
The Sir Bani Yas is an authoritative dialogue platform for discussion of ongoing international issues with participation of leading politicians, analysts and experts from a wide array of countries, including the global South and East.
