Lavrov: Russia ready to talk with West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia is ready to discuss "any international affairs" with Western countries, provided the talks are based on the "respect for each other's interests" as well as the respect for the right of regions and countries to "choose their partners freely," News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

However, Lavrov also claimed that Russia's military operation in Ukraine provided insight into the Wester countries' plans for Ukraine. "all our fears about what the West was trying to do with Ukraine are 100% confirmed," he stated, without explaining further.

