Lavrov to hold talks with ICRC president on Jan 20 — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting on January 20 with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, who is expected to visit Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, Moscow expects to discuss cooperation related to humanitarian issues of the Ukraine crisis.

"A meeting between Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger is scheduled for January 20," the ministry reported.

News.Az