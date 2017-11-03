Law permitting import and transplantation of cornea takes effect in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending Presidential Decree No. 292 (dated September 12, 2005) on additional measures in regulating goo

“The cornea” has been added to the list of central executive authorities issuing special permit for the circulation of items which can be owned by certain participants of civil circulation and can be circulated on the basis of special permit, APA reported.



By this means, import and transplantation of the cornea has been made lawful in Azerbaijan.



Thus, it is allowed to import the horned eye of Azerbaijan and to transplant it in the country.



The law on amending the list of central executive authorities issuing special permit for the circulation of items which can be owned by certain participants of civil circulation and can be circulated on the basis of special permit was passed at the parliament’s meeting on 25 April 2017.

News.Az

News.Az