Lawmakers from both parties push contempt charges over Epstein records

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bipartisan pair of U.S. House lawmakers is launching a rare legislative move to force the release of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, News.Az reports, citing the Yeni Safak.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Sunday they are preparing inherent contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of withholding files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Tool of Inherent Contempt

The lawmakers are invoking Congress's inherent contempt power, an archaic enforcement mechanism that allows the legislative body to directly sanction individuals who obstruct its inquiries. "The quickest way to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi, and that doesn't require going through the courts," Massie explained. Khanna detailed the penalty, stating, "It would fine Pam Bondi for every day that she's not releasing these documents," and accused the Attorney General of violating the law.

A Partial Release Under Scrutiny

This move follows a controversial document dump by the Justice Department last Friday, the deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. While the department released thousands of records from the sex trafficking probe involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche termed it a partial release of "several hundred thousand" documents. This has led to accusations that the agency is not fully complying with the federal law mandating full disclosure.

Building a Coalition for Oversight

Khanna expressed confidence in garnering bipartisan support for the contempt measure, which requires only a House majority. He further argued that the justification for any redactions in the Epstein files should be determined by a congressional committee, not the Justice Department itself. The effort underscores a significant clash between the legislative and executive branches over oversight and transparency in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent years.

News.Az