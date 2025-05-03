Leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss practical cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 3, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss key matters concerning the further development and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia.

They reviewed the progress in the practical implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan in May last year, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

The importance of taking coordinated measures to maintain the positive momentum in mutual trade, accelerate cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, and continue active engagement at the regional and business levels was emphasized.

In this context, the fruitful outcomes of recent business events held in Tashkent during the Fifth International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia” were highly praised.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the expanding humanitarian cooperation, particularly in culture, arts, science, education, sports, and tourism.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia also exchanged views on international issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

News.Az