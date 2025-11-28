Lebanon lodges complaint with UN Security Council over Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israel's ongoing violations and incursions in southern and eastern Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement Friday that the complaint was filed in response to Israel's new and serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty, adding to its long list of violations and incursions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This violation consists of the construction of two concrete separation walls southwest and southeast of the town of Yaroun, within the internationally recognized Lebanese borders.

The statement added that the construction of the two walls, the existence of which has been documented by UNIFIL forces, leads to the encroachment on additional Lebanese territory and constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701 and the Declaration of Cessation of Hostilities of November 27 of last year.

In its complaint, Lebanon called upon the Security Council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate action to deter Israel from its violations of Lebanese sovereignty and to compel it to remove the two walls and withdraw immediately south of the Blue Line from all areas it still occupies within Lebanon, including the five border posts.

Lebanon also demanded that Israel refrain from imposing what it calls buffer zones within Lebanese territory, respect its obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow the return of Lebanese civilians to their border villages.

