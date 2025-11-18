UN Security Council approves Gaza Board of Peace and international stabilization force

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on Monday establishing a transitional Board of Peace (BoP) and authorizing an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security in the Gaza Strip. The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor, while China and Russia abstained.

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz hailed the resolution as a “pragmatic blueprint” aligned with President Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza conflict, emphasizing that the BoP and ISF aim to stabilize Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and protect civilians. The BoP, to be led by Trump, and the ISF are authorized to operate until December 31, 2027, with future actions coordinated with Egypt, Israel, and other member states, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia and China raised concerns about the resolution, citing a lack of clarity on legal matters, Palestinian sovereignty, and the timeline for transferring authority to the Palestinian Authority. Russia’s envoy Vassily Nebenzia compared the plan to colonial-era practices, while China’s Fu Cong described the text as “vague and unclear on many critical elements.”

Despite the objections, the resolution received strong support from the majority of Security Council members and Arab and Muslim countries, marking a significant step in international efforts to stabilize Gaza.

News.Az