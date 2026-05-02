Lebanon’s PM urges people to reject hate speech and avoid sectarian strife
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam calls on citizens to “exercise the highest degrees of awareness and to reject the language of hatred, in order to prevent dragging the country into atmospheres of strife whose consequences cannot be praised”.
Salam posted on X: “No matter how deep the political disagreement may be, and while I hold fast to freedom of opinion, I have always warned against slipping into any forms of expression that involve personal insults, defamation, bullying, and condemned treason – all of which fuel emotions and inflame tensions”, News.az reports.
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His message comes as tensions remain high and the government is pressured to disarm Hezbollah or face the continued Israeli assault in the south.
By Faig Mahmudov