China and Pakistan expand cooperation in mining, oil and gas development

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China and Pakistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in the mining, oil and natural gas sectors as part of efforts to broaden economic collaboration and support long term industrial growth in both countries.

The commitment was announced in a joint statement issued following Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, News.az reports.

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Both sides welcomed the successful holding of the China Pakistan Mineral Cooperation Forum earlier this year and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation in mineral exploration, extraction and processing projects. The two governments also pledged to promote collaboration in oil and gas exploration and development in an orderly manner.

Officials from both countries noted that Pakistan possesses significant untapped mineral resources, including copper, gold and rare earth deposits, which could attract greater international investment and contribute to economic growth.

The agreement forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Cooperation in the extractive industries is expected to support job creation, technology transfer and infrastructure development across Pakistan.

The two countries also discussed expanding industrial cooperation and establishing demonstration projects in sectors such as textiles and household appliances, with the aim of enhancing manufacturing capacity and boosting exports.

China and Pakistan said they would continue exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial investment and economic partnership in strategic sectors, viewing resource development as an important pillar of future bilateral cooperation.

News.Az