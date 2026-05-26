Italy antitrust authority opens probe into easyJet over baggage pricing

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Italy’s antitrust authority has opened an investigation into easyJet over alleged unfair business practices related to baggage and sports equipment fees.

The authority said easyJet’s website and mobile app showed only the average price for checked baggage and sports equipment on round trips, while making bundled purchases the default option, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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According to the regulator, this could mislead consumers about the actual price of add ons for each leg of the journey. Passengers who wanted to buy baggage or sports equipment only for one leg of the trip had to interrupt the online booking process to change the default option.

The investigation will assess whether easyJet’s booking system created unclear pricing conditions and limited consumers’ ability to make fully informed choices.

News.Az